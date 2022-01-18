Troopers investigate after vehicle crashes into tree, utility pole in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle crashed into a tree and a utility pole early Tuesday morning in the Conway area.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle accident near the 1500 block of Highway 548 shortly after midnight, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A photo shared by HCFR showed the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Officials said the vehicle was unoccupied. No one was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

