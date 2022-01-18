‘This has been an incredible year’: Myrtle Beach airport shatters passenger record in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a record number of travelers flying in and out of the Grand Strand last year.

The airport said it finished 2021 with over 3.2 million total passengers.

It’s a 188% increase over 2020 and a 23% increase over 2019, which held the previous record with more than 2.6 million total passengers.

“This has been an incredible year for both the airport and our community as a whole,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “Our transition from the challenges and uncertainty of 2020 to the significant recovery of 2021 is a testament to the resilience of the Grand Strand and Horry County.”

The past year brought new opportunities for MYR, with most notably the addition of year-round service with Southwest Airlines, along with increased flight options and existing airline partners.

“As we look toward the future, the airport team is committed to continually improving both the customer experience and operational efficiency, and will always strive to make MYR the gold standard for airports around the nation,” Van Moppes said.

The airport has new projects ahead including faster baggage claim equipment and a brand new $60 million taxiway to allow for easier maneuvering for airlines.

