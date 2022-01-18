Submit a Tip
Sen. Tim Scott memoir ‘America’ coming out in August

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks in front of President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham,...
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks in front of President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during a campaign rally, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Sen. Tim Scott has a memoir out this summer that he says will explain the two words that have shaped his life: hope and redemption.

Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announced that Scott’s “America, A Redemption Story” is scheduled for release in August.

Scott joined the Senate in 2013 and is up for re-election in November. He is the Senate’s only Black Republican and has been cited at times as a potential presidential candidate.

He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

