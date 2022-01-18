SC Highway Patrol responded to over 1,000 calls during weekend winter storm
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police responded to over 1,000 calls for service due to the winter storm this past weekend.
The department said 1,315 calls were made from Jan. 16 at 5 a.m. until Jan. 17 at 12 p.m.
There were no weather-related traffic deaths during this winter storm event, according to officials.
The following are some statistical highlights from the weekend:
- Fatalities: 0
- Collisions investigated: 339
- Motorists assisted: 155
- Tree in the roadway: 204
- Abandoned vehicles: 125
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.