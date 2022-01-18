SC Highway Patrol responded to over 1,000 calls during weekend winter storm

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police responded to over 1,000 calls for service due to the winter storm this past weekend.

The department said 1,315 calls were made from Jan. 16 at 5 a.m. until Jan. 17 at 12 p.m.

There were no weather-related traffic deaths during this winter storm event, according to officials.

The following are some statistical highlights from the weekend:

Fatalities: 0

Collisions investigated: 339

Motorists assisted: 155

Tree in the roadway: 204

Abandoned vehicles: 125

