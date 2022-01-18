Submit a Tip
SC Highway Patrol responded to over 1,000 calls during weekend winter storm

SC Department of Public Safety via Facebook
By ANISA SNIPES
Jan. 18, 2022
SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police responded to over 1,000 calls for service due to the winter storm this past weekend.

The department said 1,315 calls were made from Jan. 16 at 5 a.m. until Jan. 17 at 12 p.m.

There were no weather-related traffic deaths during this winter storm event, according to officials.

The following are some statistical highlights from the weekend:

  • Fatalities: 0
  • Collisions investigated: 339
  • Motorists assisted: 155
  • Tree in the roadway: 204
  • Abandoned vehicles: 125

