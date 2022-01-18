Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say
GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past...
Myrtle Beach gas prices rise as experts warn ‘real pain’ will start next month
A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect arrested, released on bond
Florence County coroner identifies homicide victim as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
.
VIDEO: Tranquil through Wednesday, increasing chances of freezing rain by Friday
A judge denied a request from Alex Murdaugh to lower his bond on dozens of charges.
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for lower bond
Brian Keith Austin
Georgetown man wanted for Maryland murder apprehended after citizen tip