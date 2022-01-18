One of Conway’s oldest and most historic buildings will transform in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From steamboats to steaming plates, one of Conway’s oldest and most historic buildings will be transforming in 2022.

Crews worked at the Lower River Warehouse on the Conway Riverwalk all Monday, taking chunks off the building that have been there since at least the late 1800s.

What’s next for the building will be one small piece of a major overhaul for this side of the Riverwalk.

“We come two or three days a week,” said Kenny Dolan, who is visiting from Long Island.

Dolan is looking forward to retiring in the Conway area after visiting every year for the past seven.

He and his wife take to the Conway Riverwalk several times a week while they stay.

Dolan couldn’t help but notice the view is a little different this trip.

“The only bad thing is they blocked off part of the Riverwalk, but they’re getting rid of an old building,” said Dolan.

Old is right. The Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University has records of the Lower River Warehouse dating back to the 1880s when it was used by steamboats on the Waccamaw.

The building will be “steaming” again soon.

After renovations, it’ll be home to two new waterfront restaurants.

“It’s been a goal of ours to see this development that is appropriate and serves our community and things that people want,” said June Wood, the spokesperson for the City of Conway. “One of the most frequent things you’ll see is people asking for more dining options in our area.”

The Lower River Warehouse’s two restaurants aren’t the only one’s likely heading to the Riverwalk in the near future.

Plans are in the approval stage for a new restaurant, brewery and shops on the other side of Bonfire Taqueria, along with 50 condos and another restaurant up around the bend near Highway 905.

Dolan is looking forward to having some new spots to check out once he gets settled in.

That is if he isn’t too distracted by the new restaurant’s view of the Waccamaw.

“It’s incredible,” said Dolan. “You can see the fish jumping out of the water. You hear them, and you turn. You see where they were, and you don’t know if it was a big fish or a little fish.”

One Waccamaw River Tour guide says she hopes the history of the building is preserved in this project.

She’s sad to see it go, but glad it won’t be falling into the river due to lack of upkeep.

The developer intends to use some of the old, salvageable wood from the warehouse in the new restaurants to preserve what they can.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.