Myrtle Beach police back bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ modification on S.C. roads

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A measure that aims to ban a vehicle modification known as the “Carolina Squat” has the backing of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Carolina Squat modification is where the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end, which makes it appear that the truck is squatting.

The South Carolina Senate filed a bill that would restrict how high a vehicle can be raised. If passed, the bill would prohibit a truck’s front from being raised four or more inches about the height of the back rear fender.

READ MORE | Senate Bill 908

Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department went to Columbia last week, and spoke with lawmakers for several hours and voiced their support for Senate Bill 908.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the modifications make it extremely difficult for drivers to see what’s ahead of them.

“At 20 feet out in front of a vehicle, we did some tests and you’re losing up to 38 to 40 inches of visibility, 20 feet in front of your car and that’s the difference between a small child being struck or you stopping before striking a child,” Vest explained. “We had a collision involving a vehicle with a significant modification in June 2021 where a pedestrian was killed.”

The South Carolina House has also introduced a bill banning the Carolina Squat modification.

Both bills are currently being discussed in committees before making their way to the full House and Senate to be voted on.

