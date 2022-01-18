Submit a Tip
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum will celebrate their 25th Anniversary this year

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Art Museum opened in 1997. You can see so many exhibits here and also take advantage of great educational programs.

We loved learning about the programs they offer, checking out some new exhibits, and getting to know their pottery classes.

Come along with us!

