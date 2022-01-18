Submit a Tip
Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No, there is not a city in Missouri named ‘Gotham City.’

The Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sent out an alert about the driver of a purple/green 1978 Dodge wanted out of Gotham City. Staff at the Missouri Highway Patrol said the alert was meant to be an internal test.

The state uses the alert to notify you of Amber Alerts or other special safety risks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol explained what happened in this news release: “Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”

