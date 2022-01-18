Submit a Tip
Judge dismisses charges in deadly Marion County dog attack case

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Shamar Jackson was walking through the...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Shamar Jackson was walking through the neighborhood with his brothers when he was attacked and killed.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion man is no longer facing charges for a dog attack that left a child dead.

According to online records, a judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter and owning a dangerous animal charges against Lorenzo Cardenas during a preliminary hearing.

Cardenas was charged for the June 13 incident on Cleo Road.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Shamar Jackson was walking through the neighborhood with his brothers when he was attacked and killed.

Deputies later seized six dogs from Cardenas’ property.

It was not immediately known why the charges against Cardenas were dismissed.

WMBF News has reached out to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for more information.

