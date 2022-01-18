Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday

A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo...
A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – Wildlife care specialists at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a giraffe on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The park said the giraffe was born Monday to first-time mom Zindzhi. While the calf has not yet been named, Twitter users are urging the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

“We could not think of a more fitting way to remember her dedication to conservation than watching this newborn giraffe take their first steps,” the park wrote in a tweet.

The calf is the first giraffe born at the park in 2022.

Scientists have estimated that fewer than 100,000 giraffes are left in their native habitats – a decrease of more than 40 percent over the last 20 years. The decline is believed to be attributed to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation and poaching in certain regions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say
GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past...
Myrtle Beach gas prices rise as experts warn ‘real pain’ will start next month
A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect arrested, released on bond
Florence County coroner identifies homicide victim as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
.
VIDEO: Tranquil through Wednesday, increasing chances of freezing rain by Friday
A judge denied a request from Alex Murdaugh to lower his bond on dozens of charges.
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for lower bond
Brian Keith Austin
Georgetown man wanted for Maryland murder apprehended after citizen tip