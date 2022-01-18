Georgetown County holding community meetings to hear feedback on redistricting maps

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County wants community input on redistricting maps that could change representation for the next decade.

On Tuesday, the county is holding the first of three public meetings about redistricting. They are as follows:

Location Date Time Choppee Regional Recreation Center Jan. 18 6 p.m. Howard Auditorium Jan. 19 6 p.m. Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center Jan. 24 6 p.m.

“I know there are some people who have already expressed some issues that they have with the current map, and you know are sharing some thoughts with the council on changes they would like to see made,” Georgetown County Government Spokesperson Jackie Broach said.

If you cannot attend the meetings in person, you can submit comments online by clicking here.

After every census, states look at how their voting lines are drawn compared to their population. Georgetown County’s population increased by 5.4% over the past ten years.

Broach said most of the population growth the county has seen in the past ten years has been in the coastal areas of the Waccamaw Neck. With the greatest population changes, Broach said that area could see the biggest changes when it comes to the proposed map.

Another district with a lot of changes is District Four which encompasses the city of Georgetown in the current map. Broach said the city would be split into two or even three districts, which she said could be a “controversial change.”

The county also saw its minority population drop “significantly” in the past decade, which the county’s redistricting website says has made it a challenge to ensure minority representation. Now, just under 30 percent of the county’s population is listed as a minority, according to the most recent census.

“What is put into place, you know this winter, if we go with this version of the map, that’s locked in for the next ten years,” Broach said. “It may change your county council representative, it may change your school board representative because school board districts follow the county council districts, and it will impact how you are represented in your local government for the next ten years.”

Georgetown County Council selected a preferred map at its meeting last week.

