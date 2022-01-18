FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, continuing to watch an active forecast to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and a light wind continue to allow temperatures to fall as you prepare to head out the door this morning. Look for a cold and frosty start to the day as temperatures start off in the mid-upper 20s inland and upper 20s to lower 30s on the beach. Give yourself a few extra minutes to not only get warmed up but to make sure the car is good to go as you prepare to begin the day.

It's a chilly morning with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. (WMBF)

Highs will climb slightly warmer than what we saw on Monday but it’s still not where we should be for this time of year. We’ll see temperatures climbing to near 50° today with sunny skies and calmer winds.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with highs climbing into the upper 50s to lower 60s. (WMBF)

If you had to look for the pick of the week in our forecast, look no further than Wednesday! Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s as a brief period of southerly winds will pump back into the region. It will be a perfect afternoon for outdoor plans. While Thursday still looks warm, we will have to begin to keep an eye on an incoming cold front that brings changes to the forecast and rain late in the day.

Thursday will bring a round of showers with the cold front. It's important to note that winter weather is not expected Thursday. (WMBF)

The cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, ushering in a round of rainfall and Arctic air into the region. As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible during the day. It’s important to note that no winter precipitation is expected on Thursday.

The low pressure system will dictate who sees what. Not only the track but also the strength of the low pressure system. (WMBF)

As we head into Friday morning, the front will begin to push off shore and colder air will move into the area. That front will stall over the Atlantic and be the focus on another area of low pressure that will move in from the southwest. The developing area of low pressure will look to throw back moisture into the Carolinas, with cold air already in place. With that being said, winter weather is possible across the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday morning.

Depending on the track, depends on the type of weather we could see here in the Carolinas. (WMBF)

The exact track, position and strength of the off shore low pressure system will determine what kind of wintry weather the area may see. If it’s too strong and near the coast, mainly rain would fall with any ice or snow well inland across the western Carolinas.

The winter weather threat continues to show signs of wintry precipitation across the Carolinas with now the GFS and Euro agreeing on one round. (WMBF)

If the low pressure system is far enough off shore, freezing rain, sleet or even a little snow would be possible. However, too far off shore and moisture would not even make it to the beaches and our forecast would remain cold and dry!

At this point, models continue to trend upward with the potential of winter weather in the Carolinas but this is not a guarantee yet. As of now, the main precipitation types would be rain and/or freezing rain for a good chunk of the area. A lot can still change. Stay tuned!

