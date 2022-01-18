Submit a Tip
FCSO: Domestic violence leaves shooting victim in local hospital

Crime scene tape(WEEK)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a domestic violence situation resulted in a shooting on Savannah Grove Road in Florence.

FCSO’s Major Michael Nunn said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Nunn also said the suspect is in custody and the scene has been cleared.

FCSO will continue the investigation

