FCSO: Domestic violence leaves shooting victim in local hospital
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a domestic violence situation resulted in a shooting on Savannah Grove Road in Florence.
FCSO’s Major Michael Nunn said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Nunn also said the suspect is in custody and the scene has been cleared.
FCSO will continue the investigation
