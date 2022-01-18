Dog day afternoon at SkyWheel: The Betty White Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Come February, you can take your dog for a ride on Myrtle Beach’s SkyWheel for its “Waggin on the Wheel” event in honor of the #bettywhitechallenge.

SkyWheel is partnering with the Grand Strand Humane Society for the event.

On Saturday, February 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., you and your dog can fly on the SkyWheel for the price of a donated item to GSHS from their wishlist.

The wish list includes Purina dog food, unused toys, beds, blankets and cleaning supplies.

GSHS will also have several of their four-legged friends at the event looking for forever homes.

To ensure everyone has a fun and safe flight, SkyWheel will have dedicated gondolas that will be pet-free.

All dogs must be leashed and secured, and well behaved around other dogs.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.