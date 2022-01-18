Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Deeply saddened:’ Pee Dee high school mourns loss of 14-year-old killed in shooting

A high school in the Pee Dee is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student who was shot and...
A high school in the Pee Dee is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student who was shot and killed in Florence County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school in the Pee Dee is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student who was shot and killed in Florence County.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office said Khalil Maximillion Ross died in a shooting on Dordie Circle. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“Khalil Ross was a student at Wilson High School, and today faculty, staff, and students at Wilson are deeply saddened to learn of his unfortunate and tragic death,” Florence 1 Schools spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel said.

Little-McDaniel added that the school district extends their sincerest condolences to the young man’s family and is encouraging the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say
GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past...
Myrtle Beach gas prices rise as experts warn ‘real pain’ will start next month
Cold and frosty early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Frosty night ahead, all eyes on late week
Police investigate stabbing in Myrtle Beach; 1 hurt
Florence County coroner identifies homicide victim as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens
A vehicle crashed into a tree and a utility pole early Tuesday morning in the Conway area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle crashes into tree, utility pole in Conway area
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs wants you to be on high alert for scammers...
Tips to avoid falling victim to COVID-19 testing scams
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Shamar Jackson was walking through the...
Judge dismisses charges in deadly Marion County dog attack case