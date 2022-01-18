‘Deeply saddened:’ Pee Dee high school mourns loss of 14-year-old killed in shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school in the Pee Dee is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student who was shot and killed in Florence County.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office said Khalil Maximillion Ross died in a shooting on Dordie Circle. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“Khalil Ross was a student at Wilson High School, and today faculty, staff, and students at Wilson are deeply saddened to learn of his unfortunate and tragic death,” Florence 1 Schools spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel said.

Little-McDaniel added that the school district extends their sincerest condolences to the young man’s family and is encouraging the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317.

