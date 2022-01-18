Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire Tuesday morning at a Broadway at the Beach restaurant.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, a fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.

As of about 11:30 a.m., officials confirm the fire is under control. There is no word on what sparked the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as first responders work the scene.

