Lanes reopen after crash on Highway 501 North near Intracoastal Waterway bridge

Crews have cleared a crash that caused traffic headaches for some Grand Strand drivers Tuesday...
Crews have cleared a crash that caused traffic headaches for some Grand Strand drivers Tuesday morning.(MGN/WGEM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have cleared a crash that caused traffic headaches for some Grand Strand drivers Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident was on Highway 501 North at the Intracoastal Waterway bridge.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic for at least 45 minutes. As of about 7:45 a.m., all lanes are back open.

Details on the crash, including potential injuries, were not immediately known.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

