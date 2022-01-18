Conway ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect arrested, released on bond

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 21-year-old suspect wanted in Conway for allegedly assaulting a victim with a box cutter at an apartment complex on Highway 544 was apprehended Saturday and released Sunday.

According to online records of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Curtis Michael Warden was booked at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 15 for “assault of a high and aggravated nature.”

Warden was given a $5,000 bond, which was paid in full. He was released at 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Before his arrest, police said Warden should be considered armed and dangerous.

