Georgetown man wanted for Maryland murder apprehended after citizen tip

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Georgetown man wanted for an out-of-state murder was apprehended in Nichols Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 a.m. dispatch received a tip that 36-year-old Brian Keith Austin was parked at the Sunny Mart convenience store, acting strangely.

The caller gave dispatch the tag information on the car which alerted responding deputies that the man inside could be armed and dangerous.

Austin was located inside the vehicle and arrested without incident.

“Never discount your gut,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This caller potentially saved lives and was able get a fugitive off the streets.”

Keith was wanted for first-degree homicide out of Baltimore County, Maryland. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Maryland.

