Bojangles honors Dale Earnhardt Jr. induction into NASCAR Hall of Fame with free side

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bojangles is honoring racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame by giving away his favorite fixin’ for free.

From Thursday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 23, customers can get free dirty rice through Bojangles’ new app. Here’s how to do so:

Download the new Bojangles app

Place your order and add an individual side of dirty rice to the cart

Use the code “DALE” to receive the free side at participating locations

Earnhardt will be inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony on Jan. 21 in Charlotte, NC.

“We’re thrilled to honor Dale Jr.’s landmark accomplishment in Southern fashion – with his favorite fixin’,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief brand and marketing officer. “Dale Jr. has been a great friend to Bojangles, so let’s raise a cup of free Dirty Rice and cheers to him and the tasty collaboration of NASCAR and made-from-scratch food!”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.