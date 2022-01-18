Submit a Tip
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens

The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at U.S. 17 and Highway 22.
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at U.S. 17 and Highway 22.(Source: Christian Boschult/MHN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of local heroes will be rewarded for their service to the community as a new Chick-fil-A opens along the Grand Strand.

The new restaurant will be at U.S. 17 and Highway 22, close to the Myrtle Beach Mall. The grand opening is set for Thursday, Jan. 20.

Officials said in place of the traditional ‘First 100′ grand opening celebration, the new restaurant has identified 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the Myrtle Beach community and will surprise the group with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

According to a press release, Chick-fil-A has also partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of the new restaurant.

The location is in addition to others scattered across Horry County, from Conway to Surfside to Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

