Volunteers participate in a day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. left behind a legacy that focused on bringing people together and giving back to others.

He once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

That’s exactly what volunteers and organizers did in Myrtle Beach Monday.

“When we stop today to think about Dr. Luther King we think about those speeches and think about his dream. And this is what you’re seeing today. Different races coming together, different nationalities coming together, just putting their hand in, in this community,” said Organizer of the Community Resource Center Timothy McCray.

People were encouraged to come to participate in Freedom Week, a week full of volunteer work and service events that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteers spent the day rehabbing the old Boys and Girls Club on Carver Street.

They tore up the carpet, cleaned, and threw away all old materials. For some volunteers, today’s day of service meant more than cleaning out the old building, it meant giving back to the community.

“It’s Martin Luther King, we’re observing that, and he was a big advocate for giving back. I’m just happy to be here, wherever they wanted me to be, whether it was picking up paper, I’m just happy to say this is where I got my start,” said volunteer Gregory Mitchell.

Organizers partnered with Habitat for Humanity to turn an old building into a new community resource facility. Organizers said they plan to offer resources and programs that can help anyone and provide future economic opportunities.

Meagan Michal works as the Director of Neighborhood Revitalization for Habitat for Humanity. She said that not only was this project supporting the neighborhood, but it also allowed people to support their community. A message she said Dr. King spoke of often.

“The idea behind the beloved community, no matter who you are, what you look like, race, color creed, we can come and work together to accomplish something that is for everyone,” said Michal.

Organizers and volunteers said they could not believe how many people came out on this day of service to show support for the new resource building.

Volunteer Colburn Brown said how coming together and working together helps everyone.

“I just like to encourage everyone, if it’s just ten minutes of your time if you could just lend a hand. Like the Bible says, many hands make light work, so we just appreciate any help and we just encourage others to do the same,” said Brown.

Dr. King said, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”

