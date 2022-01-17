Tidelands Health partners with additional blood supplier amid critical national blood shortage

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has added an extra resource to help increase its access to blood donations as the nation experiences an unprecedented shortage.

The health system has partnered with an additional supplier, The Blood Connection, to help keep blood supply coming to its facilities to help the treatment of patients.

“Maintaining an adequate blood supply is crucial, so we are taking steps to keep supplies coming amid this critical national shortage,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “We’re pleased to work with The Blood Connection, a proven leader in supplying blood to hospitals in the Southeast, to help secure the resources needed to seamlessly care for our patients.”

While the partnership helps to increase access to blood supplies, there is still a critical need across the nation for people to donate blood and replenish the dangerously low supply.

The pandemic has led to fewer blood drives, but the need to treat accident victims and those who need blood transfusions still remains.

All blood types are needed.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we must be able to adjust. The Blood Connection has proven its ability to do that and is proud to serve the Tidelands region to assure there are enough blood products to help patients in need,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection. “But we can only meet that need with the help of community blood donors. Please donate blood as frequently as possible. Blood donation saves lives.”

CLICK HERE to make an appointment with The Blood Connection.

The city of Myrtle Beach is also hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

