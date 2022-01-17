Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tidelands Health partners with additional blood supplier amid critical national blood shortage

(Vitalant)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has added an extra resource to help increase its access to blood donations as the nation experiences an unprecedented shortage.

The health system has partnered with an additional supplier, The Blood Connection, to help keep blood supply coming to its facilities to help the treatment of patients.

“Maintaining an adequate blood supply is crucial, so we are taking steps to keep supplies coming amid this critical national shortage,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “We’re pleased to work with The Blood Connection, a proven leader in supplying blood to hospitals in the Southeast, to help secure the resources needed to seamlessly care for our patients.”

While the partnership helps to increase access to blood supplies, there is still a critical need across the nation for people to donate blood and replenish the dangerously low supply.

The pandemic has led to fewer blood drives, but the need to treat accident victims and those who need blood transfusions still remains.

All blood types are needed.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we must be able to adjust. The Blood Connection has proven its ability to do that and is proud to serve the Tidelands region to assure there are enough blood products to help patients in need,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection. “But we can only meet that need with the help of community blood donors. Please donate blood as frequently as possible. Blood donation saves lives.”

CLICK HERE to make an appointment with The Blood Connection.

The city of Myrtle Beach is also hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first part of the morning is where we will see a large area of freezing rain across the...
FIRST ALERT: Brief period of freezing rain, followed by a few strong storms
Power lines
Power restored after outage in North Myrtle Beach
(Source: WALB)
Thousands without power in the Pee Dee due to freezing rain, winter weather
Crews saved puppies from a dog kennel fire in North Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning.
Crews save puppies from fire in North Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Ice forms as freezing rain moves across the Pee Dee

Latest News

.
4 Tidelands nurses receive DASIY Awards
An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in...
First U.S. case of bird flu since 2016 found in Colleton Co. duck
COVID-19 testing site
DHEC reports fraudulent testing at pop-up COVID testing site in Wando
Andrea Collins is one of four nurse recipients for the national DAISY Award presented annually...
4 Tidelands Health nurses recognized with DAISY Awards