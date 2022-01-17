Sheriff’s office, coroner investigating apparent homicide in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Florence County.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is happening on Dordie Circle in Florence.

At this time, very few details have been released about the homicide.

The sheriff’s office said the coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased and additional information “at an appropriate time.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317.

