Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Scott creates MLK Day videos, hopes to rebut Biden speech

tim scott
tim scott
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he’s best-positioned to rebut.

Tim Scott of South Carolina tells The Associated Press that he hopes a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community will help refocus a fraught national conversation on race.

Scott has timed the release in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Scott tells the AP he feels that race struggles are only exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s recent voting rights speech, which Scott calls “misleading.”

Last week in Atlanta, Biden challenged senators to “stand against voter suppression.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first part of the morning is where we will see a large area of freezing rain across the...
FIRST ALERT: Brief period of freezing rain, followed by a few strong storms
Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say
Power lines
Power restored after outage in North Myrtle Beach
(Source: WALB)
Thousands without power in the Pee Dee due to freezing rain, winter weather
Crews saved puppies from a dog kennel fire in North Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning.
Crews save puppies from fire in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Scotland, Robeson counties
.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
Sheriff’s office, coroner investigating apparent homicide in Florence County