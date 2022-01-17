Submit a Tip
Police investigate stabbing in Myrtle Beach; 1 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. Monday to 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street for an assault.

When police arrived, they said they found one person who was hurt with apparent stab wounds. That person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators discovered that another person ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

