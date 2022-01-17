Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach gas prices rise as gas experts warn ‘real pain’ will start next month

GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past...
GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.98 a gallon.(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – You may have noticed that you’re paying a little more at the gas pump.

GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.98 a gallon. It’s still much less than the national average which stands at $3.31.

MORE INFORMATION | GasBuddy Gas Price Map

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Gas prices around the Grand Strand are about 4 cents higher than they were a month ago and nearly 81 cents higher than a year ago, according to the GasBuddy price report.

The oil industry experts revealed that the cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area is selling gas at $2.79 a gallon while the most expensive is at $3.24 a gallon.

But De Haan warned that prices will be going up in the coming weeks due to unrest overseas.

“The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks, De Haan said. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

