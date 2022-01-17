A Lowcountry non-profit selected to treat COVID patients using oral medication

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-based non-profit health center says have been selected to participate in the COVID-19 Therapeutics Program.

Fetter Health Care Network says they will have the chance to administer oral antiviral medication for patients experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 illness, following the issuance of Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, they will launch this effort on Wednesday, at several of its sites throughout the Lowcountry.

“Our top priority at this time is to ensure underserved communities affected by COVID-19 have easy access to FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 oral antiviral pills,” Fetter CEO Aretha Powers says. “As we step into this next phase of serving our communities, this mission will remain.”

In an effort to increase access to treatment, Fetter says they will offer free COVID-19 testing and antivirals to individuals who qualify at locations throughout Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties based on the following schedule:

Site Address Days Time Charleston Family Health Center 51 Nassau St., Charleston Monday - Friday 8-11 a.m. Enterprise Pediatrics Health Center 2047 Comstock Ave., Charleston Monday- Thursday 8-11 a.m. Thaddeus J Bell Family Health Center 130 Varnfield Dr., Summerville Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8-11 a.m. Elijah Wright Family Health Center 1681 Old Hwy. 6, Cross Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8-11 a.m. Walterboro Family Health Center 302 Medical Park Dr, Walterboro Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8-11 a.m. Johns Island Family Health Center 3627 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island Tuesday, Wednesday 8-11 a.m. Hollywood Family Health Center 5225 Hwy. 165, Hollywood Thursday & Friday 8-11 a.m.

Fetter says they will adhere to the FDA’s eligibility recommendations when assessing whether patients medically qualify to receive COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.