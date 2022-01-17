Submit a Tip
A Lowcountry non-profit selected to treat COVID patients using oral medication

The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, they will launch this effort on Wednesday, at several of its sites throughout the Lowcountry.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-based non-profit health center says have been selected to participate in the COVID-19 Therapeutics Program.

Fetter Health Care Network says they will have the chance to administer oral antiviral medication for patients experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 illness, following the issuance of Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, they will launch this effort on Wednesday, at several of its sites throughout the Lowcountry.

“Our top priority at this time is to ensure underserved communities affected by COVID-19 have easy access to FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 oral antiviral pills,” Fetter CEO Aretha Powers says. “As we step into this next phase of serving our communities, this mission will remain.”

In an effort to increase access to treatment, Fetter says they will offer free COVID-19 testing and antivirals to individuals who qualify at locations throughout Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties based on the following schedule:

SiteAddressDaysTime
Charleston Family Health Center51 Nassau St., CharlestonMonday - Friday8-11 a.m.
Enterprise Pediatrics Health Center2047 Comstock Ave., CharlestonMonday- Thursday8-11 a.m.
Thaddeus J Bell Family Health Center130 Varnfield Dr., SummervilleMonday, Wednesday, Friday8-11 a.m.
Elijah Wright Family Health Center1681 Old Hwy. 6, CrossTuesday, Wednesday, Friday8-11 a.m.
Walterboro Family Health Center302 Medical Park Dr, WalterboroWednesday, Thursday, Friday8-11 a.m.
Johns Island Family Health Center3627 Maybank Hwy., Johns IslandTuesday, Wednesday8-11 a.m.
Hollywood Family Health Center5225 Hwy. 165, HollywoodThursday & Friday8-11 a.m.

Fetter says they will adhere to the FDA’s eligibility recommendations when assessing whether patients medically qualify to receive COVID-19 antiviral medication.

