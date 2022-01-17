Submit a Tip
Horry Electric crew travels to Midlands to help restore power following winter storm

A Horry Electric crew is heading out to the Midlands to help Lynches River Electric Cooperative crews restore power following the winter storm.(Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crew with Horry Electric Cooperative hit the road on Monday to help their fellow lineman restore power in the Midlands.

The crew is assisting crews with the Lynches River Electric Cooperative, which serves Chesterfield, Kershaw and Lancaster counties.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there are over 6,400 customers still without power, with most of them in Lancaster County.

“Please keep our crew, as well as all the line crews working, in your prayers,” Horry Electric posted on its Facebook page.

According to poweroutage.us, there are over 110,000 customers dealing with power outages in southern states, after Winter Storm Izzy swept through the area. North Carolina is dealing with the most with nearly 29,000 people in the dark, while South Carolina utility crews are dealing with almost 28,000 outages.

Parts of West Virginia, Georgia and Kentucky have also lost power.

