FIRST ALERT: Breezy winds continue despite return of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to fall this morning into the lower 30s inland and the upper 30s along the beach. If you’re headed out before sunrise this morning, the risk of a few isolated areas of black ice will continue, mainly inland across the Pee Dee with the best chances west of I-95.

Sunshine, windy and still cold. We're in the 40s today when we should be in the mid 50s. (WMBF)

It should be a smooth but windy morning commute for those headed out early this morning along the Grand Strand. The wind will be a big component today with wind gusts of 40+ mph just offshore. Throughout the day, highs will climb into the middle and upper 40s with the chance of a few wind gusts reaching 30 mph at times today.

Temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by the middle of the week, allowing for some good days to get outside! (WMBF)

If there’s a day to pick to get outside and enjoy, it’s going to be Tuesday-Thursday as temperatures return to the 50s, eventually even touching 60 briefly for highs on Wednesday with sunshine through at least the middle of the week.

A cold front brings our first round of rain Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

Our next cold front brings a rain chance to the area on Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, reducing the amount of time you’ll want to be outside for the second half of the day on Thursday. Winds will ramp back up and the rain chances will increase to 30%. That cold front will bring another shot of colder air, potentially the coldest air we’ve seen all season with highs struggling to get out of the 30s by Friday afternoon.

A lot of talk already about a system FIVE days from now. Plenty of time for these trends to switch quickly. For now, we focus on the tracks and what each could mean for our area. (WMBF)

As we head toward Friday, all eyes are on another low pressure system that will slide across the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday. There’s already a lot of talk going on about the potential of what this system could bring. We want to remind you that with five days out, we’re still watching for the patterns in the model data. The track will determine everything for us with that low pressure system on Friday. As soon as we know more information regarding that, expect to know more information regarding the impacts. For now, expect shower chances Friday and into Saturday with cloudy skies and cold temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.