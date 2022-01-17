Submit a Tip
DirecTV to drop One America News Network in blow to conservative channel

A One America News Network (OAN) microphone on the media risers during a Save America rally with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Trump has been hinting about another presidential bid, even as he has tried to steer clear of activities that would trigger federal election laws that would require him to register as a candidate -- and limit spending.(Bloomberg | Bloomberg / NBC)
By NBC
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(NBC) - DirecTV said Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News Network from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the conservative news network.

OAN, which rose to prominence amid the administration of former President Donald Trump, has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the Covid pandemic and the 2020 election.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a DirecTV spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

AT&T Inc, the parent of DirecTV, entered into a deal with Herring Networks Inc in 2017, which included OAN and a little-watched lifestyle channel, AWE. DirecTV began carrying the networks in April that year.

OAN and Herring Networks could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

AT&T has been a crucial source of funds for OAN, providing tens of millions of dollars in revenue, a Reuters investigation found last year. Ninety percent of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including DirecTV, according to 2020 sworn testimony by an OAN accountant.

DirecTV’s contract expires in early April, according to Bloomberg News, which earlier reported the development.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

