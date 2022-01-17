Airlines cancel flights departing, arriving at MYR early Monday morning due to winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/WBTV) – The arrival and departure board at Myrtle Beach International Airport already started showing canceled flights on Monday morning.

The canceled flights were either departing or arriving from Charlotte, Atlanta and New York’s LaGuardia airports.

The cancellations come after snow and ice blasted through the South on Sunday.

MORE INFORMATION | Check your flight status

According to FlightAware, more than 400 flights flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday have already been canceled.

According to CLT officials, the airport is open and operational Monday and most airlines plan to resume full operations by the afternoon. Crews were hard at work de-icing runways, overpasses and parking lots early Monday morning.

On Friday, American Airlines sent out a press release indicating that winter weather throughout portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States and Canada may impact operations.

In preparation for this weather, American has issued a travel alert for airports in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, as well as parts of Canada.

Travelers should be sure to check their flight ahead of time to see if it has been delayed or canceled.

