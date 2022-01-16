Power outages reported in Florence, Darlington counties

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Sunday morning’s winter storm is leaving many in the dark across the Pee Dee.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows 2,656 outages in Florence County as of around 7:50 a.m., while Darlington County is seeing 1,943 outages. Marlboro County was also reporting a small number of outages.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is also seeing 70 people without power in Darlington County as of 7:50 a.m.

