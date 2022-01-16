Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Power outages reported in Florence, Darlington counties

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Sunday morning’s winter storm is leaving many in the dark across the Pee Dee.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows 2,656 outages in Florence County as of around 7:50 a.m., while Darlington County is seeing 1,943 outages. Marlboro County was also reporting a small number of outages.

FIRST ALERT | Brief period of freezing rain, followed by a few strong storms

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is also seeing 70 people without power in Darlington County as of 7:50 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 AM: Rain continues to fall with freezing rain moving out of far inland Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds, brief freezing rain moving in
Crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 701 Friday evening. Drivers are being asked to...
Conway man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 701, coroner says
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Man dead after vehicle strikes tree in Horry County
Classical music and other CPTED measures in some Myrtle Beach parks
Myrtle Beach police playing classical music in several parks to prevent crime
Crews will close a portion of the Riverwalk from time to time under the Main Street Bridge as...
Crews demolishing Little River Warehouse along Conway Riverwalk, making room for new dining options

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
Florence Schools take first step in merging districts
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured