PHOTOS: Ice forms as freezing rain moves across the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - As freezing rain continued to move across the Pee Dee early Sunday, WMBF News received several photos from viewers showing ice settling in.

Thousands of power outages have been reported so far, with part of I-95 even being closed in Robeson County due to low-hanging power lines.

