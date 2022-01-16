Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Ice forms as freezing rain moves across the Pee Dee

(Kim Davis)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - As freezing rain continued to move across the Pee Dee early Sunday, WMBF News received several photos from viewers showing ice settling in.

Thousands of power outages have been reported so far, with part of I-95 even being closed in Robeson County due to low-hanging power lines.

Click here to send us your photos, but we ask that you please take them safely!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

