Power restored after outage in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 2,500 Santee Cooper customers were in the dark in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Santee Cooper says the outage was first reported at around 2:15 p.m. in an area stretching from 11th Avenue North to 30th Avenue North. It then expanded to include areas along Ocean Boulevard as far along as 53rd Avenue North.

As many as 2,784 customers were impacted. Power was restored at around 3:30 p.m.

The utility said the outage was caused by a piece of metal flashing that flew into a power line.

