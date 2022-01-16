Submit a Tip
Low-hanging power lines close part of I-95 in Robeson County

(Carly Miller)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Those traveling along Interstate 95 in Robeson County are being asked to take a detour on Sunday as icy conditions continue in the Pee Dee.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the interstate is closed in both directions near Exit 31 due to low-hanging power lines.

Officials are asking drivers to take the following detours:

  • For those on I-95 South: Drivers must use Exit 31 and then cross over NC-20 to re-access I-95
  • For those on I-95 North: Drivers must use Exit 31 and then turn right at the bottom of the ramp. Continue on NC-20 East before turning left on U.S. 301 North and continue to re-access I-95.

The roadway is expected to reopen at 2 p.m., per NCDOT.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

