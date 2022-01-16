FIRST ALERT: Sunshine return, risk of black ice Monday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunday’s storm system will continue to pull away from the area with sunny skies and chilly temperatures for Monday.

After a round of freezing rain inland and periods of heavy rain, quieter and dryer weather settles in tonight and Monday, but cold temperatures may lead to areas of black ice across the Pee Dee.

A few areas of black ice will be possible Monday morning across the Pee Dee. (WMBF)

Melting ice, and run-off from Sunday’s heavy rain may combine with temperatures dropping to around freezing to produce patchy areas of black ice across the Pee Dee early Monday morning. The greatest risk of icy spots will be along and west of Interstate 95 where temperatures will be the coldest. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will remain above freezing and no black ice is expected.

Monday will be sunny, windy and chilly. After starting the day with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, afternoon readings will climb into the middle and upper 40s. Winds will remain gusty through the day with gusts of 30 mph possible at times.

Monday night will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 20s to near 30.

A brief warm up through midweek followed by more cold weather. (WMBF)

Temperatures will briefly climb into the 50s to near 60 by Wednesday and Thursday before the next strong cold front moves in. That front will bring a risk of showers by Thursday followed by much colder air to end the week.

By Friday, afternoon temperatures will only climb into 30s with nighttime temperatures well down into the 20s.

