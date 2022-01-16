Submit a Tip
Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

