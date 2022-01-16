Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

14-year-old accused in two separate killings in Washington

By Jonathan Choe
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) - A 14-year-old Washington boy could be charged as an adult after being accused in two separate killings.

In King County Juvenile Court, he waived his right to appear Saturday. He’s the prime suspect in a fatal shooting in October and looking at second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon charges in the case.

The teenager is now being accused of killing a 54-year-old man in front of his convenience store.

Joann Dang owns a beauty salon near the location. She said she’s thankful no one else was hit in the drive-by shooting that was caught on surveillance cameras.

“I just heard the shooting,” Dang said. “Like five shots ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ First I thought it was just fireworks.”

Police arrested Miller at a nearby apartment complex the following day. A motive remains unclear. Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Because of the seriousness of the two incidents, prosecutors say he could be charged as an adult. Some of his family members showed up in court but did not want to talk about the allegations.

Dang says, aside from the two victims, the alleged shooter’s age is one of the most heartbreaking parts of the story.

“I have no idea what’s in his mind,” she said. “Pray for him.”

Copyright 2022 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 AM: Rain continues to fall with freezing rain moving out of far inland Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds, brief freezing rain moving in
Crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 701 Friday evening. Drivers are being asked to...
Conway man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 701, coroner says
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Man dead after vehicle strikes tree in Horry County
The first part of the morning is where we will see a large area of freezing rain across the...
FIRST ALERT: Brief period of freezing rain, followed by a few strong storms
Classical music and other CPTED measures in some Myrtle Beach parks
Myrtle Beach police playing classical music in several parks to prevent crime

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured