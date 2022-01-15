Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

A driver on a Colorado highway caught dramatic video of a one-car crash.
A driver on a Colorado highway caught dramatic video of a one-car crash.(11 News Viewer Jason)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash