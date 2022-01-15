SCHP: 1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8 a.m. in Darlington County.

Collins said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling on East Seven Pines Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

