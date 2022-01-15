Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: SC utilities prepared for winter storms, blackouts

(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A new report by a state watchdog agency finds that South Carolina’s utilities are prepared to withstand winter storms like the one that buckled Texas’ power grid last year.

The final report, released Dec. 31 by the Office of Regulatory Staff and prepared by the consulting firm Guidehouse, studied 65 electric and gas utilities across the state, including investor-owned companies, customer-owned cooperatives and state-owned Santee Cooper.

The report does make some recommendations on how the state can improve its energy-related preparations for extreme winter weather events.

For example, utilities should be mandated to conduct adverse winter weather emergency drills with local and state emergency management agencies, the report’s authors wrote. They also suggest the state look into how connections between the grid and other important infrastructure, like water and telecommunications systems, to address other vulnerabilities related to extreme cold weather.

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the review following a deadly storm in Texas in February 2021 that crushed the state’s power grid and left millions of people without heat for days.

Unlike Texas, South Carolina has more diversified energy sources to help meet high energy demands, the report states. For example, more than half of electricity generated in Texas relies on natural gas, compared to about 30% in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 701 Friday evening. Drivers are being asked to...
Conway man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 701, coroner says
Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
9 AM: Rain continues to fall with freezing rain moving out of far inland Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of the freezing rain
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are ready for winter weather.
McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm

Latest News

.
NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Scotland, Robeson counties
.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured