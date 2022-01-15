Pair of Florence Regional Airport flights canceled ahead of winter weather
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of flights scheduled to take off from Florence Regional Airport on Sunday have been canceled.
The airport announced the following cancelations on Saturday:
- American Airlines flight 6216 - departing at 10:45 a.m. Sunday to Charlotte
- American Airlines flight 6041 - departing at 6:04 p.m. Sunday to Charlotte
Both canceled flights come as winter weather is expected to impact the Pee Dee on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT | Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of freezing rain
The airport says impacted passengers are asked to contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or visit the airport for rebooking.
