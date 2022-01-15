Pair of Florence Regional Airport flights canceled ahead of winter weather

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of flights scheduled to take off from Florence Regional Airport on Sunday have been canceled.

The airport announced the following cancelations on Saturday:

American Airlines flight 6216 - departing at 10:45 a.m. Sunday to Charlotte

American Airlines flight 6041 - departing at 6:04 p.m. Sunday to Charlotte

Both canceled flights come as winter weather is expected to impact the Pee Dee on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT | Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of freezing rain

The airport says impacted passengers are asked to contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or visit the airport for rebooking.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.