Pair of Florence Regional Airport flights canceled ahead of winter weather

Florence Regional Airport on Palmetto Street
Florence Regional Airport on Palmetto Street
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of flights scheduled to take off from Florence Regional Airport on Sunday have been canceled.

The airport announced the following cancelations on Saturday:

  • American Airlines flight 6216 - departing at 10:45 a.m. Sunday to Charlotte
  • American Airlines flight 6041 - departing at 6:04 p.m. Sunday to Charlotte

Both canceled flights come as winter weather is expected to impact the Pee Dee on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT | Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of freezing rain

The airport says impacted passengers are asked to contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or visit the airport for rebooking.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

