Myrtle Beach receives funding for new deep water outfall at 24th Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is working to keep bacteria out of the water thanks to deepwater outfalls.

It received $1.5 million from the state legislature to kick start the next outfall project on 24th Avenue North.

State House Representative Heather Crawford (left), State Senator Luke Rankin (left center) and State House Representative Case Brittain (right) present checks to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune (right center) to go toward a new deep water outfall. (City of Myrtle Beach)

“Even when I was younger, my parents would say, ‘No, no, don’t get in there, jump over that part,’” said state Rep. Case Brittain in regards to stormwater canals in Myrtle Beach.

Brittain learned at a young age that stormwater canals at the beach aren’t for swimming in or near. That stormwater can contain bacteria that, at peak times, can pollute the swimming water near the canal.

So the canals serve a purpose, washing that rainwater and debris back out to sea.

Now that he’s in a position of authority, Brittain wants to make warnings like the ones his parents used to give him a thing of the past.

“By taking those areas away, and moving those problem areas back into unforeseen areas, it really makes Myrtle Beach a beautiful place to sit out there, get some sun, go surfing and just enjoy the beach,” said Brittain.

Brittain and several fellow legislators convinced the state to put $1.5 million toward a new deepwater outfall at 24th Avenue North.

That outfall will be built under the sand, run more than a thousand feet offshore past the swim zone, and dump the potentially hazardous water out there.

That pipe will be big enough to put a car through, making it a particularly expensive and time-consuming project.

“Estimate at this point is in the $30 million range,” said City of Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea. “This extra million and a half will help pay for the preliminary engineering, but we’re still trying to budget that whole amount.”

Kruea added that this outfall alone will take about a dozen stormwater pipes off the beach.

For the peace of mind and for everyone heading to the beach, Brittain thinks the $30 million is a worthy trade-off.

“They do go unseen, and they are expensive, but we keep working on them, and we’ll get there one day where we’ll have all the outfalls in place to make sure our beach is one of the best ones to come to,” said Brittain.

The city has constructed four deepwater outfalls since 1998. The one at 24th Avenue North will be the fifth.

The city will work on the design phase for the next few years, and anticipate construction to be completed between 2024 and 2025.

