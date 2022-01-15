Submit a Tip
Man in custody shot, killed by Duke University police officer while at emergency room

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - A Duke University police officer shot and killed a man in the emergency department at Duke University Hospital late Friday night, according to officials.

WRAL reports that this is the third man shot and killed by a police officer in the Triangle this week

Officials say the man was in custody of the Durham Police Department at the time of the shooting. There was a struggle and the man managed to take the Durham officer’s gun.

A Duke University police officer responding to the scene shot the man, Duke officials said. Officials did not say how many times the man was shot and did not provide any additional information about how the shooting occurred.

Trauma staff at the hospital rendered aid to the man who was shot, but he did not survive.

As protocol, the Duke University Police Department contacted the State Bureau of Investigations. State officials were at the hospital conducting an investigation early Saturday morning.

Officers involved in this incident were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

The Durham police officer was also treated for injuries at the hospital on Friday night, but officials did not say to what extent he was injured. No other patients or hospital staff were physically injured.

Capacity in the emergency department was reduced, university officials said, while the shooting is investigated.

Duke University has around 70 police officers on staff and provides security to Duke University and its health system, according to Duke’s website. Duke employs both police and security officers. The police officers with the university system are fully deputized and function as city officers.

A job description for Duke police officers says the university is looking for someone who will “uphold the sanctity of all lives in every encounter. De-escalate difficult situations, volatile, violent or threatening behavior while remaining calm, empathetic and maintaining impulse control.”

