Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Sunday show at Florence Center canceled

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A big event set to take place at the Florence Center this weekend has been canceled due to the threat of winter weather in the area.

The venue announced Friday night that Sunday’s Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show will not go on as scheduled.

UPDATE (1/14): Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live has officially cancelled the Sunday show at the Florence Center at 2:30pm....

Posted by Florence Center on Friday, January 14, 2022

The Florence Center added that anyone who bought a ticket for Sunday’s show is encouraged to come to the pair of scheduled Saturday shows at 12:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who bought tickets for Sunday’s show is also eligible for a refund.

Click here for more information.

