Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County kidnapping, attempted murder suspect back in SC following extradition

Ronald Lee Ward
Ronald Lee Ward(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused in a Christmas Eve kidnapping in Horry County is back in South Carolina after being extradited from North Carolina.

Online records show 33-year-old Ronald Lee Ward, of Conway, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ward kidnapped and attempted to murder a female victim on Dec. 24, 2021. He attempted to flee the area but was taken into custody on Jan. 6 at a home in Forest City, North Carolina.

Authorities said Ward was found inside a locked room of the home. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail before being brought back to Horry County.

Ward is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. He’s also facing a separate charge related to a fraudulent check.

He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

.
MBPD uses environmental design to thwart crime
.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Classical music and other CPTED measures in some Myrtle Beach parks
Myrtle Beach police playing classical music in several parks to prevent crime
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
1 hurt in Florence County shooting, deputies investigating