Horry County kidnapping, attempted murder suspect back in SC following extradition

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused in a Christmas Eve kidnapping in Horry County is back in South Carolina after being extradited from North Carolina.

Online records show 33-year-old Ronald Lee Ward, of Conway, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ward kidnapped and attempted to murder a female victim on Dec. 24, 2021. He attempted to flee the area but was taken into custody on Jan. 6 at a home in Forest City, North Carolina.

Authorities said Ward was found inside a locked room of the home. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail before being brought back to Horry County.

Ward is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. He’s also facing a separate charge related to a fraudulent check.

He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday evening.

