Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty

Video of the alleged encounter was briefly posted online and prompted the investigation.
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having sex while on duty.(WILX)
By Jessica Schmidt and Courtney King
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former patrol officer with the Hamilton Police Department was terminated after allegedly having sex while on-duty.

The department publicized the termination in a statement Friday night.

The investigation began immediately Monday after other officers reported possible misconduct by a fellow officer, according to the statement.

Investigators began gathering evidence and “quickly established” the officer had engaged in a “consensual sexual encounter with an adult acquaintance” while on-duty, the statement reads.

Police Chief Craig Bucheit tells FOX19 the alleged sexual encounter took place months before the accusation surfaced.

Video of the alleged encounter exists and was briefly posted online, which led to the other officers becoming aware of the incident, Bucheit says.

The video has since been taken down.

The officer was terminated immediately Monday.

He had been with the department for around a year.

“The community places their trust in us and when a member of our organization purposely violates that trust the consequences are swift and severe,” Police Chief Craig Bucheit said. “While I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by this incident, I am incredibly proud of the officers who discovered and reported this misconduct and our investigators who moved quickly to develop information that allowed me to act decisively.”

An investigative report is expected within 30 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 AM: Rain continues to fall with freezing rain moving out of far inland Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds, brief freezing rain moving in
Crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 701 Friday evening. Drivers are being asked to...
Conway man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 701, coroner says
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Man dead after vehicle strikes tree in Horry County
The first part of the morning is where we will see a large area of freezing rain across the...
FIRST ALERT: Brief period of freezing rain, followed by a few strong storms
Classical music and other CPTED measures in some Myrtle Beach parks
Myrtle Beach police playing classical music in several parks to prevent crime

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
The first part of the morning is where we will see a large area of freezing rain across the...
FIRST ALERT: Brief period of freezing rain, followed by a few strong storms