FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of the freezing rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties across the Pee Dee and inland Horry County ahead of the potential for freezing rain Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for counties across the Pee Dee ahead of the potential for freezing rain Sunday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY & WINTER STORM WARNING have been issued for our area. (WMBF)

Temperatures today will turn cooler by this afternoon as clouds filter in and the temperatures struggle to reach the lower 50s. Highs today will only reach the lower 50s for a brief period, while most of the day is spent in the 40s. A breeze will be around at times today before rain chances increase overnight.

As the large storm system pulls into the Carolinas late tonight and early Sunday, rain will overspread the region and will begin as a brief period of freezing rain across the Pee Dee. Freezing rain may lead to isolated power outages and slick roads along and west of Interstate 95.

HORRY AND GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Along the beach, temperatures on Saturday night and Sunday morning will be safely above freezing meaning only rain is expected. Light rain will begin before sunrise on Sunday and turn heavy at times from the mid morning through the early afternoon. The rain will quickly taper off during the mid afternoon. Rainfall totals will reach as high as 2 to 2.5 inches and may result in ponding on roads and areas of standing water.

Freezing rain spreads into Horry County tomorrow as temperatures fall just before sunset. Freezing rain continues inland, with an even earlier start time. (WMBF)

Winds will turn gusty as the storm system moves through Sunday afternoon. Expect wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph through Sunday afternoon with improvements arriving after sunset.

9 AM: Rain continues to fall with freezing rain moving out of far inland Horry County. (WMBF)

As you move inland, far interior portions of Horry & Georgetown Counties will fall around freezing allowing for a BRIEF period of freezing rain. At this point, bridges and overpasses would be the only concern for these locations before temperatures allow plain rain to be the story for the rest of the day.

PEE DEE, INCLUDING AREAS NEAR I-95

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for far inland Horry County, Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro, Williamsburg, and Robeson Counties for Sunday Morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Scotland County Sunday morning.

By 10 AM Sunday morning, temperatures allow for the rain to fall across Marion, Conway and other areas inland and NOT freeze. Things should begin to improve quickly by this point. (WMBF)

Inland areas will be near freezing Sunday morning as we approach sunset. What might start as plain rain will transition to a period of freezing rain as temperatures fall just before sunrise Sunday morning. Florence, Darlington, Hartsville, Bennettsville, Laurinburg and Lumberton will all likely see a period of freezing rain. Warmer air will move into the region by late morning and midday on Sunday and will quickly send temperatures above freezing ending the risk of accumulating ice.

By Noon, the worst of this is out of here and the heavy rain continues for the beaches. Notice every location is above freezing EXCEPT Laurinburg at 12:00 PM tomorrow. (WMBF)

Ice accumulations look minimal with a brief glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice for areas along and east of I-95. Areas west of I-95 may stay below freezing a little longer and see a bit more ice accumulation. Areas from Darlington to Hartsville, Bennettsville and across the border to Laurinburg may see ice accumulation up a quarter of an inch. Bridges and overpasses will be the first thing to see issues, followed by untreated roadways or back roads in those far inland communities.

The worst of the ice will be west of I-95 but areas in the Pee Dee will see a brief glaze, especially early tomorrow morning. (WMBF)

Areas that see ice accumulating up to a quarter of an inch may see a few tree limbs break along with the risk of isolated power outages. The best bet would be to remain home Sunday morning and allow the temperatures to warm up before you decide to head out. The worst of the ice will occur just to northwest and into Charlotte.

ACROSS THE CAROLINAS

The central and western Carolinas will see widespread and significant impacts from this winter storm. Areas from Charlotte through Greensboro will see the storm start as snow and then transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Significant accumulations of snow will be topped off with potentially damaging accumulations of ice and will result in very dangerous travel and power outages.

The worst of the ice will be to our northwest across Lancaster, Charlotte and Asheboro. Winter Storm and Ice Warnings are out for the Central Carolinas. (WMBF)

In the foothills and mountains of the Carolinas, heavy snow will arrive late Saturday night and continue through Sunday. Widespread totals of 6 to 12 inches will be likely with some spots seeing even higher amounts.

The worst of the snow will be in the Western Carolinas, especially higher elevations where double digit snowfall totals are expected. (WMBF)

